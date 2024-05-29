Bedford schoolchildren help homebuilder’s garden blossom
The development, called The Grange at Roxton and located on School Lane, will provide a stunning collection of three, four and five-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows.
Year 1 children of Roxton CE Academy recently visited the development to plant seeds outside the new show home, which launched on Saturday, May 18. The seeds were provided by Mulberry Homes, and the homebuilder also donated four gardening kits to the school.
Anna Spyropoulos, head teacher at Roxton CE Academy, said: “The children were extremely happy and really enjoyed the planting event. They learnt the importance of planting ahead of this year’s National Children’s Gardening Week.
“We would like to extend our thanks to Mulberry Homes for the planting kit and day out.”
Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We were so excited to have the pupils of Roxton CE Academy visit our The Grange at Roxton development, and would like to thank them for the fantastic work they did outside our new show home. We hope they all enjoyed themselves and feel inspired to keep gardening at home and school.
“The Grange at Roxton is our latest development in Bedfordshire, and we are looking forward to further supporting the community here wherever possible.”
Following the recent show home launch, property seekers are now able to visit The Grange at Roxton and view the available homes. To find out more, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-roxton/overview/ or call 0333 121 1050.
For more information on National Children’s Gardening Week, head to www.childrensgardeningweek.co.uk/.
Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.