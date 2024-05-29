Bedford schoolchildren help homebuilder’s garden blossom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes invited school children to plant seeds at its newly launched development in Roxton, to celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week, running from Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, June 2.

The development, called The Grange at Roxton and located on School Lane, will provide a stunning collection of three, four and five-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows.

Year 1 children of Roxton CE Academy recently visited the development to plant seeds outside the new show home, which launched on Saturday, May 18. The seeds were provided by Mulberry Homes, and the homebuilder also donated four gardening kits to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Spyropoulos, head teacher at Roxton CE Academy, said: “The children were extremely happy and really enjoyed the planting event. They learnt the importance of planting ahead of this year’s National Children’s Gardening Week.

Children from Roxton CE Primary School were invited to plant at Mulberry Homes' The Gran

“We would like to extend our thanks to Mulberry Homes for the planting kit and day out.”

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We were so excited to have the pupils of Roxton CE Academy visit our The Grange at Roxton development, and would like to thank them for the fantastic work they did outside our new show home. We hope they all enjoyed themselves and feel inspired to keep gardening at home and school.

“The Grange at Roxton is our latest development in Bedfordshire, and we are looking forward to further supporting the community here wherever possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the recent show home launch, property seekers are now able to visit The Grange at Roxton and view the available homes. To find out more, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-roxton/overview/ or call 0333 121 1050.

The children used planting kits donated by Mulberry Homes to plant seeds at the development

For more information on National Children’s Gardening Week, head to www.childrensgardeningweek.co.uk/.