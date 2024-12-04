Bedford school rocks Movember with ‘Moasis’ – don’t look back in fundraising

The Bedford School 'Mo Bros', a passionate group of Bedford School Upper Sixth boys who spearhead the Movember campaign and have previously been honoured with a Bedford Everyday Heroes Award for their exceptional charity work.

They have once again achieved remarkable success with this year's Movember campaign, raising almost £19,000 and counting.

The Movember campaign is an annual event held every November where participants grow moustaches to raise awareness and funds for men's health issues. The campaign culminated with the launch of its traditional Movember film, this year called 'Moasis' – a brilliant Mancunian parody of Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'. With its genius lyrics and infectious humour, 'Moasis' is sure to bring a smile to your face. However, beyond the laughs, this campaign has seen the boys at Bedford School raise crucial awareness for men's mental and physical health.

Key Facts to Consider:

Bedford School MoBros

· Each year, more than 4,300 men die by suicide in the UK.

· Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among men in the UK.

· Testicular cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in young men in the UK.

· One man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK.

Movember fancy dress dodgeball

Victoria Marriott, Master in Charge of Charities at Bedford School, commented, "We wanted to really focus on the awareness and movement side of the campaign this year, and it feels like we have achieved great things! It’s been amazing to see boys in the Prep School and staff taking on a number of challenges in support, as well as Bedford Girls School and Aldwickbury Prep School. We have run a huge number of events, and it’s been amazing to see the whole school community come together over a shared goal. Thank you to everyone who has played their part this year – another fantastic campaign."

Some of the highlights of this year's campaign include a wide array of events, with more activities than ever before. These ranged from curry night, tug of war, dodgeball, and a silent auction to cake sales, scorpion football, and quiz night. Boys from Bedford School also teamed up with girls from Bedford Girls' School for joint activities like netball and open mic night. Boys and girls learned together about mental health, consent and healthy boundaries, fostering important conversations and mutual respect.

One of the standout moments was non-uniform day, where boys dressed up as 1990s indie rockers from Manchester, complete with beanie hats and Lennon inspired round sunglasses to complement the Oasis theme. The Prep School boys also got involved by making moustache-shaped biscuits and getting creative in the Art Studio, where they designed a giant poster, made fake moustaches and had important discussions about men's health.

As always, this year's campaign has truly been a community effort, with everyone from pupils to staff coming together to support this vital cause. The creativity, enthusiasm and dedication shown by all participants have made this Movember one to remember.

Let's continue to support and raise awareness for men's health. Together, we can make a difference. Show your support and appreciation of the boys’ work by donating here: https://bit.ly/49r33JV