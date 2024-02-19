Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bedford School pupil is on top of the world after receiving a prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award.

Jameson Liang – a lower sixth former – was awarded a Top in World award for quite literally achieving the highest mark in the world for his DT (Design Technology) IGCSE (International GCSE).

Jameson said: “I feel very happy and proud of getting the best result in the world for DT, not just for myself, but also for our DT department. I feel very fortunate to have been taught and supervised by such good teachers, and I have accessed such great resources in the DT department at Bedford School.”

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards celebrate the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. The awards recognise dedication and hard work by the students as well as the unwavering guidance from their teachers.