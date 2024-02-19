Bedford School pupil top in the world for Design Technology
A Bedford School pupil is on top of the world after receiving a prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award.
Jameson Liang – a lower sixth former – was awarded a Top in World award for quite literally achieving the highest mark in the world for his DT (Design Technology) IGCSE (International GCSE).
Jameson said: “I feel very happy and proud of getting the best result in the world for DT, not just for myself, but also for our DT department. I feel very fortunate to have been taught and supervised by such good teachers, and I have accessed such great resources in the DT department at Bedford School.”
The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards celebrate the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. The awards recognise dedication and hard work by the students as well as the unwavering guidance from their teachers.
Gareth Waite, DT teacher at Bedford School who taught Jameson through his GCSE years, said: “Jameson is incredibly modest despite his exceptional ability. He enjoys analysing both his own design work and the work of others but is always sensitive when critical and always has an eye to help improve. Jameson is talented, hard-working and curious about the detail within a subject that he is passionate about, and his success is well-deserved and no surprise. It’s a pleasure to now have him studying A-Level Design Technology, where he will set a new benchmark for future students.”