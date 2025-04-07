Bedford School opens its first international state-of-the-art school in India
It’s all the brainchild of Bedford School and Doon International Education Society – and marks a historic milestone as the first British International girls’ school in India and the first British brand in North India.
Located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, Bedford School Mohali will educate girls aged three to 18, offering both the national and British curricula. The 14-acre site will feature both day and boarding options.
The state-of-the-art campus – which will open April 2026 – will include:
Spacious, modern classrooms equipped with the latest learning technology
A purpose-built 1,000-seater auditorium for performances, assemblies and events
High-quality boarding facilities
High-quality sports facilities, including playing fields, courts and a multi-sport complex
Dedicated science and technology laboratories
Art and music studios
A well-resourced library
James Hodgson, headmaster of Bedford School, said: “We are incredibly excited to take the Bedford School ethos and values to Mohali. Bedford School Mohali will be a beacon of excellence, nurturing young women to become leaders and innovators in their communities and beyond. Our partnership with Doon International Education Society is a testament to our shared commitment to providing world-class education and nurturing a global community of learners.”
