Naomi Atkins has been announced as the founding principal of Bedford School Mohali, a girls school which is opening in the Indian district in April 2026

Set to open in April 2026, Bedford School Mohali will be Bedford School’s first international school, as well as the first British international girls school in India and the first British branded school in northern India.

Atkins has held senior leadership roles at educational institutions around the world, including serving as founding principal of The Perse School in Suzhou, China, establishing the school from its inception.

Her other previous roles included director of studies at The Prince of Wales Island International School in Malaysia and assistant head of operations at The British School in Jakarta.

Speaking following her appointment Atkins said: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with leading Bedford School Mohali at such a formative moment in its history.

“This is an exciting opportunity to create a school community that combines academic excellence with exceptional pastoral care, in an environment where every girl can flourish.

“I look forward to working closely with the Bedford School UK team, our partners in India, and our founding staff to bring this vision to life.”

James Hodgson, head master of Bedford School added: “We are confident that under Naomi’s leadership, the school will quickly establish itself as a beacon of international education in India.”

Bedford School Mohali is being built on the outskirts of Chandigarh, and will offer both day and boarding options for girls aged between three and 18.

The school’s campus will feature facilities including a 1,000 seat auditorium for performances, assemblies and events, sports facilities including playing fields and courts, science and technology laboratories, art and music studios and a library.

