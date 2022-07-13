Bedford school donates uniforms to pupils in Africa

A pre-preparatory school in Bedford has spread joy to children thousands of miles away – after donating uniforms to two schools in Africa.

Pilgrims School in Brickhill Drive has sent dozens of second-hand uniforms to Riverside Academy, in Kakamega, Kenya, and St Nicholas Preparatory School, Tema New Town, Ghana over the last two years.

The scheme has been supported by Bedford Modern School student D’Arcy McGlashan, who has been washing, ironing and packing uniforms ready for shipment as part of her Duke of Edinburgh award.

School children in Africa with their secondhand uniforms (Picture: Prominent)

Jo Webster, Headteacher at Pilgrims School said: “This has been a wonderful project to be involved in – seeing the children wearing the Pilgrims uniform so many miles away is amazing.