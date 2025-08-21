Bedford School celebrates best-ever GCSE results with half of all grades at 9 - 8

Bedford School Head Master, James Hodgson, said: “These are remarkable results, and I congratulate the boys from the Fifth Form on their achievements. They are a talented all-round group, who have shown great character and versatility in combining academic curiosity and endeavour with a wide range of co-curricular interest and success. I wish them well for an exciting two years ahead in the Sixth Form.”

Leo is thrilled after achieving an exceptional eleven Grade 9s in his GCSEs. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet”, he explained. “I’m just very happy. My sister and brother set the standard, so I’m proud to be on par with them.” Alongside his academic success, Leo has also excelled on the sports field - playing two years above his age group in cricket and representing the school’s 1st XI while preparing for his exams.

Leo was quick to credit his teachers for their support throughout his studies, “I can’t single out just one because all of them were so helpful.” Leo will now go on to study Maths, Chemistry, Biology and Spanish at A-Level, continuing his academic journey with confidence and ambition.

Oscar, currently on Bedford School’s rugby and hockey tour in South Africa, is celebrating a clean sweep of eleven Grade 9s in his GCSEs. “I feel very happy with my results and relieved that all the hard work paid off in the end,” he said. One of his biggest challenges was balancing academic revision with his training for the First VIII rowing team. “Having the Henley Regatta just weeks after my GCSEs made training intense, but the school’s rowing programme was incredibly flexible. They worked around my exam schedule, which allowed me to succeed both academically and athletically.” Oscar also highlighted the benefits of boarding, where subject specialist teachers and older boys offered valuable support during revision. He will go on to study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Politics in Sixth Form.

Josh, currently in South Africa on Bedford School’s rugby and hockey tour, is celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results achieving seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. “I’m very happy,” he said. “It’s a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in has paid off.” Balancing academic demands with his sporting commitments was no small feat, especially as a dedicated athlete involved in multiple teams. Josh has a particular passion for Physics, which he plans to pursue further in Sixth Form alongside Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Economics.

Harry, currently on Bedford School’s rugby and hockey tour in South Africa, is celebrating a strong set of GCSE results, having achieved two Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and three Grade 7s. Diagnosed with ADHD at the end of Year 10, Harry faced a unique set of challenges throughout his studies. “I’m extremely happy with my results and delighted to have surpassed my predicted grades,” he said. “They bring a real sense of relief as well as happiness - the wait felt long and quite tense.”

Adjusting to his diagnosis required significant changes to his learning methods, requiring finding time to revisit and clarify content he had previously misunderstood. “Once I got to grips with it all, I felt my progress was really noticeable,” he explained. Harry credits the school’s Academic Support Department for playing a key role in his journey. “The support from both academic and pastoral staff has been amazing. They offered extra clinics to boost my understanding and found different ways to help me manage my ADHD. Even in a large year group, I felt my individual needs were truly considered.”

Looking ahead, Harry is looking forward to the Sixth Form at Bedford School where he will study BTEC Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, BTEC Sport and Exercise Science, A-Level Art and A-Level Business, with aspirations to start his own business in the future.

