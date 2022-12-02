These boys from Bedford School decided to raise awareness of men's health issues in the most Maverick of ways.

As part of last month’s Movember campaign, not only did they raise a staggering £11,000, but they also put a unique spin on Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone, from the movie Top Gun.

The three-minute film – which welcomes you to the MoBro Zone – was produced and created by the boys themselves and, while it will have you laughing out loud, there is also a serious message to take away.

Movember – which raises awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide – has become an annual tradition at the school, with hundreds of boys and staff doing their bit for the cause.

The MoBros also set up a whole host of activities and sporting challenges – everything from bake-off style contests to outrageous non-uniform days (this year donning their favourite Top Gun attire), dodgeball to an open mic night, ‘longest drive’ golf contests to Movember rugby matches, and, new for this year, a Movember silent auction set up and sourced by the boys themselves.

Will Roberts, upper sixth former and fellow MoBro, said: “We chose Top Gun as our main theme as it had been synonymous with the reintroduction of moustaches into fashion as of late, as well as appealing to boys and parents alike with both films coming out in the two generations.

Bedford School MoBros attend Movember Flight School

"All the boys have worked very hard in trying to make this year's Movember the best we could.”