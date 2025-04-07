Bedford School announces the opening of its first international school - Bedford School Mohali in April 2026

Located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, Bedford School Mohali will provide exceptional education for girls aged 3-18, offering both the national and British curricula. The 14-acre site will feature both day and boarding options, promoting academic excellence, character development and personal growth in a supportive and dynamic environment.

Inspired by the ethos and values of Bedford School in the UK, their mission is to develop intellectually curious, resilient and confident young women who are equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Additionally, they are committed to providing an education that blends academic rigour with creativity, critical thinking and a strong sense of community responsibility.

James Hodgson, Head Master of Bedford School explained: “We are incredibly excited to take the Bedford School ethos and values to Mohali. Bedford School Mohali will be a beacon of excellence, nurturing young women to become leaders and innovators in their communities and beyond. Our partnership with Doon International Education Society is a testament to our shared commitment to providing world-class education and nurturing a global community of learners.”

The new state-of-the-art campus has been meticulously designed to support academic and co-curricular excellence. Facilities include:

Spacious, modern classrooms equipped with the latest learning technology.

A purpose-built 1,000-seater auditorium for performances, assemblies and events.

High-quality boarding facilities.

High-quality sports facilities, including playing fields, courts and a multi-sport complex.

Dedicated science and technology laboratories to inspire innovation and inquiry-based learning.

Art and music studios to encourage creativity and self-expression.

A well-resourced library to encourage a love for reading and research.

This new school is the result of a partnership between Bedford School and Doon International Education Society, established in 1993 by Mr D S Mann, the Founding Chairman, with a vision to provide quality education. The society is a Not-for-Profit entity registered under the Societies Act, 1860, and is a pioneer and leader in the Indian public education system, with Doon International School, Dehra Dun consistently ranked as the number one CBSE co-educational, day and residential school in Uttarakhand (source – Educational World). Doon currently runs four schools across Dehra Dun, Mohali and Chandigarh.

The partnership between Bedford School and Doon International Education Society was facilitated by ISC Research, whose expertise in connecting educational institutions played a crucial role in bringing them together.