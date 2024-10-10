Bedford School announces elite community partnership with Northampton Saints Rugby Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford School is thrilled to announce its new status as an Elite Community Partner School with premiership rugby club Northampton Saints. This exciting collaboration is set to significantly enhance the school’s rugby programme, bringing a wealth of expertise and opportunities to the pupils, fostering their development both on and off the field.

As part of the agreement, Northampton Saints will provide coaching support services throughout the academic year, ensuring Bedford School boys receive first-class training and guidance from experienced professionals. The school will have reserved access to three Community Rugby Coaches from the club, who will lead weekly staff training sessions aimed at both enhancing the quality of rugby training delivered by the school’s coaches as well as equipping them with the latest techniques and strategies in rugby coaching.

Part of the elite partnership will see Northampton Saints players making regular appearances at Bedford School, offering guidance and inspiring boys to achieve their best both on and off the field. Additionally, boys will have the opportunity to watch high-level rugby and gain inspiration with free entry to the Northampton Saints 7s Series, as well as a number of complimentary tickets to Saints matches and discounted tickets to all Saints home matches.

The collaboration will also benefit the local community with Northampton Saints holding an annual community rugby camp at Bedford School offering an immersive experience for not only Bedford School boys, but also for both boys and girls across from the area who to would like to develop their skills and passion for the sport.

This Elite Community Partnership follows the school’s recent collaboration with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club and marks another significant step forward in their commitment to providing exceptional sporting opportunities for their boys. The school’s aim is to use the expertise and support from Northampton Saints to inspire and elevate their rugby programme, helping boys to achieve their full potential.

Mr. Ayden Duffy, Assistant Head (Co-Curriculum and Partnerships) at Bedford School, explained, “We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with Northampton Saints Rugby Club. The opportunities it presents for our boys are unparalleled, and we are confident that this will not only enhance their rugby skills but also instil values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. We look forward to seeing them thrive both on and off the field.”

In recent years, Bedford School has seen several pupils sign professional contracts with Northampton Saints. England International George Furbank attended Bedford School between 2013 and 2015 was recently named Saints Club Captain for the 2024/25 season. George is joined on the squad by other Bedford School alumni including fellow England International Fraser Dingwall, and Johnny Weimann and Aiden Ainsworth-Cave.

Ben Lawrence, Community Manager at Northampton Saints, commented, “We are excited to work with Bedford School and support the development of young rugby talent. This partnership aligns with our commitment to nurturing the next generation of rugby players and promoting the sport within our community.”

The next Northampton Saints Rugby camp will be held at Bedford School on Monday 28 October 2024 and is open to all boys and girls aged 6 to 16 years. You can book your place here: www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/community/camp-booking