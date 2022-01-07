Bedford Road Primary School goes green with ultra-efficient windows

Bedford Road Primary School is upgrading its windows - thanks to cash from the Climate Change Fund

Mayor Dave Hodgson has approved the funding which means the school can now have ultra-efficient double-glazed PVCu windows - with a saving of approximately £2,455 a year.

The new windows are part of the school’s improvement plan to become more energy efficient.

Bedford Road Primary School

Last summer, the boiler and radiators were replaced and now the school - in Hillgrounds Road, Kempston - is developing plans to reduce the ceiling height to better-insulated them.

The mayor said: “The Climate Change Fund was introduced to provide funding to reduce carbon emissions of community buildings. I was very pleased to receive this application. The new windows will make Bedford Road Primary School much more insulated, saving money and most importantly reducing heat and energy loss.”