Bedford Road Primary School goes green with ultra-efficient windows
It's part of its drive to become more energy efficient
Bedford Road Primary School is upgrading its windows - thanks to cash from the Climate Change Fund
Mayor Dave Hodgson has approved the funding which means the school can now have ultra-efficient double-glazed PVCu windows - with a saving of approximately £2,455 a year.
The new windows are part of the school’s improvement plan to become more energy efficient.
Last summer, the boiler and radiators were replaced and now the school - in Hillgrounds Road, Kempston - is developing plans to reduce the ceiling height to better-insulated them.
The mayor said: “The Climate Change Fund was introduced to provide funding to reduce carbon emissions of community buildings. I was very pleased to receive this application. The new windows will make Bedford Road Primary School much more insulated, saving money and most importantly reducing heat and energy loss.”
