News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
27 minutes ago Elenaor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
1 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
3 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
4 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Bedford pupils celebrate milestone in school’s extension project

The building work has now reached its highest level

By Clare Turner
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:05 GMT

Pupils at Wixams Tree Primary joined in the celebrations at a traditional ceremony for their new two-floor school extension.

As part of the topping out – the point where the building reaches its highest level – a tree was planted in the school’s woodland area for future generations of pupils to enjoy.

Read More
VIDEO: Dog owner caught on camera being dragged across pathway in Bedfordshire
Most Popular
Pupils and official guests at the topping out ceremony at Wixams Tree Primary School
Pupils and official guests at the topping out ceremony at Wixams Tree Primary School
Pupils and official guests at the topping out ceremony at Wixams Tree Primary School

Work on the extension – which is being built by Willmott Dixon – is due to be completed in May.

Chris Tredget, managing director at Willmott Dixon London and East region, said: “Traditionally in construction a yew tree is put on top of the building as in ancient times they believed it warded off bad spirits. We didn’t put a tree on the roof this time, but planted it in the woodland area of the school field.”

The pupils were joined by Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson, Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and partners of the project.

WorkWillmott DixonBedfordBedford Borough Council