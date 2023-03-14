The building work has now reached its highest level

Pupils at Wixams Tree Primary joined in the celebrations at a traditional ceremony for their new two-floor school extension.

As part of the topping out – the point where the building reaches its highest level – a tree was planted in the school’s woodland area for future generations of pupils to enjoy.

Pupils and official guests at the topping out ceremony at Wixams Tree Primary School

Work on the extension – which is being built by Willmott Dixon – is due to be completed in May.

Chris Tredget, managing director at Willmott Dixon London and East region, said: “Traditionally in construction a yew tree is put on top of the building as in ancient times they believed it warded off bad spirits. We didn’t put a tree on the roof this time, but planted it in the woodland area of the school field.”