Bedford primary schools unite for performing arts showcase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Great Ouse Primary Academy in Bedford took centre stage as it hosted the first of several showcase events for the Meridian Trust Arts Festival.

This annual summer celebration of music, dance, singing, and performance highlights the talent nurtured within Meridian Trust’s schools.

Kicking off the festival was the Primary West Hub Showcase, an event which brought together 80 enthusiastic pupils from Great Ouse Primary Academy, Harrold Primary Academy, and Oakley Primary Academy - all based in the Bedford area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young performers, who had been diligently rehearsing for months, entertained the audience with a variety of captivating singing and dance numbers. The event opened with a collective performance of Dancin' in the Street by Martha and the Vandellas.

Pupils at the Performing Arts Showcase, held at Great Ouse Primary Academy

Pupils from Great Ouse Primary Academy then performed Pure Imagination, Thank You for the Music, and A Million Dreams. The Oakley Primary Academy's "Oakley Stars" dazzled with two modern dance routines, while Harrold Primary Academy showcased their talents with piano, guitar, and harp recitals. Audrey Caldwell led a four-part sea shanty involving pupils, staff, and parents, and the finale featured a captivating rendition from the musical Hamilton.

Audrey Caldwell, director of music at Meridian Trust, played a pivotal role in organising the event. She not only choreographed group performances with live musical accompaniment but also conducted engaging workshops for the children throughout the rehearsal period.

The professional lighting and sound system provided an authentic performance experience for the young stars, who also enjoyed watching each other's performances via a live stream from their designated green rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening proved to be a phenomenal success, completely selling out all available seats. It was also livestreamed by Meridian Trust, allowing parents at home to share in the celebration of their children's talents.

"We are thrilled that Great Ouse Primary Academy had the privilege of hosting this event and witnessing the extraordinary artistic potential blossoming within the Meridian Trust Primary Schools," said Eve Sharpe, music subject lead at Great Ouse Primary Academy.

The Meridian Trust Arts Festival continues throughout Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, featuring artistic talents from 29 schools across six venues, culminating in a grand finale at Peterborough Key Theatre on July 10.