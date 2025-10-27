Bedford primary schools invited to get spooky in Cake Box Halloween design competition

Bedford’s budding young artists are being invited to show off their creative flair this Halloween by designing their dream spooky cake.

The challenge is simple – children and local schools can download the Halloween Cake Design Sheets from the Cake Box website, then let their imaginations run wild.

Design sheets should be decorated with spooktacular Halloween cake ideas before being returned to any Cake Box store by 28 October 2025, with one overall regional winner crowned on 30 October 2025.

The most hauntingly delicious designs will win a Halloween Cake Bundle filled with treats, including a Pumpkin Cake and Graveyard Slices.

How to enter

Download a design sheet from the Cake Box website here

Draw your dream cake on the design sheet and list its ingredients – the more creative, the better

Return the completed sheet to any Cake Box store by 28 October 2025

The competition is open to children in Bedford, offering a fun, educational and creative activity that encourages art and design skills – and celebrates the spooky season.

Sukh Chamdal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Cake Box, said:

“We can’t wait to see the amazing spooky ideas primary schools in Bedford come up with. It’s a great opportunity for pupils to showcase their creativity, imagination and artistic flair. It’s going to be a real treat to see how children across the community bring Halloween to life on paper!”