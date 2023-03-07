News you can trust since 1845
Bedford primary school's breakfast club gets students off to a good start

Amost 800 bagels are prepared every week

By Michele SmithContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 12:43pm

Over more than two years and with the support of the National Schools Breakfast programme, the whole school breakfast initiative at Livingstone Primary has gone from strength to strength.

As well as offering a variety of cereal, almost 800 bagels are prepared each week.

Headteacher Peter Thornes said: “We now have a dedicated team, known as Team Bagel, which includes students from Years 5 and 6, who arrive early every morning to ensure bagels are prepared and ready to be distributed to every class for the start of each school day.

Team Bagel at Livingstone Primary School, Bedford
“With breakfast now part of Livingstone's morning routine, the feedback from pupils and members of staff is overwhelmingly positive, reporting that pupils are ready to learn and tend to remain focused for longer.”

As the National Schools Breakfast programme is extending provision well into 2024, it looks like Whole School Breakfast at Livingstone Primary is here to stay.”

