Bedford primary school turns around Ofsted rating after glowing report

Westfield Primary is a good school – and that’s official.

Ofsted inspectors gave the school in Chester Road the thumbs up after two visits in May.

It was rated as good across the board – for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, personal development and early year provision.

Westfield Primary School

And it’s a far cry from 2018, when the school – then known as Westfield School – was told it ‘required improvement’.

But in the new report from May's visit – which has only just been made available – inspectors praised the school for its safe, friendly and supportive atmosphere.

Inspectors found the pupils were well behaved and enjoyed coming to school. And said staff are proud to work there.

The report said: “Pupils understand the school values, which underpin all aspects of school life. One said, ‘We all follow them so we can make the school a better place.’”

Leaders were also praised for designing an “ambitious curriculum for all pupils”.

It said curriculum thinking is understood and teachers ensure that pupils learn and remember more over time.

Inspectors added: “The curriculum includes the key vocabulary that pupils need to know. Learning in all subjects begins when children start school in the reception classes.

“For example, children in the reception year learn about the different parts of plants. This lays the foundations for their future learning in science.”

It also said teaching of reading has been prioritised.

And that any pupil identified as falling behind receives appropriate support to help them catch up.

Safeguarding and support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were also praised by inspectors.

Headteacher Karen Watts said: “We are delighted that the inspectors saw the quality of education and provision at our school and this is reflected in the report, our first as a primary school.