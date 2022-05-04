Bedford primary school teacher shortlisted for major award

Cauldwell Primary School’s Judith Apps has been shortlisted for a prestigious national Headteacher of the Year award.
Judith - who has been head at the school for 22 years – was selected by judges of the Tes Schools Awards.
The judges included school leaders, inspectors and education researchers.
It comes after Ofsted inspectors gave Cauldwell Primary School – which is part of HEART Academies Trust – a glowing report in January.
Judith said: “I am honoured to have been put forward for the Headteacher of the Year Award, but recognise that I can only do this job with the support and guidance of a fantastic team around me both in school and at Heart Academies Trust.”
The awards winners will be announced on June 17 at a gala ceremony in London’s Grosvenor Park Hotel.
