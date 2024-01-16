News you can trust since 1845
Bedford primary school in crowdfunder appeal for wellbeing workshop with Wales International footballer Lily Woodham

She’s visiting next month
By Clare Turner
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT
Pinchmill Primary SchoolPinchmill Primary School
Pinchmill Primary School

A primary school has launched a crowdfunder to help support pupils’ mental and physical health with an inspirational workshop.

Pinchmill Primary School in Felmersham – together with Sports For Champions UK (CIC) – is hosting the workshop with Reading FC & Wales International footballer Lily Woodham next month.

You can find out more here

So far, they have £70 of a £1,000 target raised and say the money will pay for vital training, medical and competition costs as well as providing new equipment.

