Bedford primary school in crowdfunder appeal for wellbeing workshop with Wales International footballer Lily Woodham

A primary school has launched a crowdfunder to help support pupils’ mental and physical health with an inspirational workshop.

Pinchmill Primary School in Felmersham – together with Sports For Champions UK (CIC) – is hosting the workshop with Reading FC & Wales International footballer Lily Woodham next month.

So far, they have £70 of a £1,000 target raised and say the money will pay for vital training, medical and competition costs as well as providing new equipment.