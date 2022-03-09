Bedford primary school improves rating after inspectors visit

King's Oak Primary School has improved its rating following a two-day inspection by Ofsted.

In 2018, the Bedford school 'required improvement' but after a visit in January, it was upgraded to ’good’.

The ‘good’ rating was in all five areas, including the quality of education, contribution of the early years provision to the well-being of children and the effectiveness of leadership and management.

King's Oak Primary School

Inspectors said: “Pupils at King's Oak are offered exciting learning experiences that are preparing them well for the future.”

And that “pupils are supported to become responsible and active citizens of their community”.

Inspectors noted pupils had access to a vibrant environment and there were many opportunities for pupils to develop their individual talents.

The report added “pupils are nurtured and well cared for” and “early years is a happy and safe environment where learning encourages independence”.

Rob Morley-Smith, headteacher at the Oak Road school, said, “I am delighted with the findings of this report and am incredibly grateful to all the pupils, staff and governors for their continued hard work and support.

"The inspection team recognised the impact of these efforts, particularly on personal development and the exciting learning experiences that are on offer."