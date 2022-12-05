News you can trust since 1845

Bedford performing arts students take over the West End

Performances included Disney classics and Beyonce

By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 4:04pm

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Bedford were among 15 schools from across the UK to take to the stage at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

The iconic West End venue had been home to five other performances by Stagecoach students earlier this year after many missed out due to Covid.

The students performed a variety of songs from Disney classics such as Alice in Wonderland and Frozen, to renditions of Lady Gaga, Beyonce and The Blues Brothers.

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts in Bedford
