Bedford parents: It's time to apply for primary, lower and middle school places
Don’t miss the deadline and miss out on your preferred school
Is your child due to start school or move up to middle school this September?
Well, you need to apply by Sunday, January 15 for the best chance of getting a place at your preferred school.
Bedford Borough Council’s online admissions system is open to all parents and carers who live within the borough and whose children are due to start primary or lower school or transfer to a middle school this September.
Parents and carers who have a child (born between September 1, 2018 – August 31, 2019) starting school in September this year or a child in year 4 at a lower school needing to transfer to a middle school this September should apply now.
Once the deadline passes, any application received will be considered as late, and the chance of gaining a place at a preferred school will be greatly reduced.