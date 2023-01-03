Bedford parents: It's time to apply for primary, lower and middle school places

Is your child due to start school or move up to middle school this September?

Well, you need to apply by Sunday, January 15 for the best chance of getting a place at your preferred school.

Advertisement

Bedford Borough Council’s online admissions system is open to all parents and carers who live within the borough and whose children are due to start primary or lower school or transfer to a middle school this September.

You need to apply by Sunday, January 15 for the best chance of getting a place at your preferred school

Parents and carers who have a child (born between September 1, 2018 – August 31, 2019) starting school in September this year or a child in year 4 at a lower school needing to transfer to a middle school this September should apply now.

Advertisement