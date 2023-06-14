Lavenders Day Nursery children enjoying the mobile library

There were smiles all round at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford as young reading enthusiasts received an exciting visit from the Bedford Borough Mobile Library.

With the library van visiting the area twice a month, children from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ day nursery on Bushmead Avenue were delighted to step aboard and browse the wide selection of books, before choosing a variety of titles to borrow for two weeks. Favourites included The Gruffalo and What the Ladybird Heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the learning experience, children enjoyed a story time session on the bus with nursery practitioner, Attilia, before heading back inside the setting to discuss the value of libraries within communities, including why mobile ones are important for so many people.