There were smiles all round at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford as young reading enthusiasts received an exciting visit from the Bedford Borough Mobile Library.
With the library van visiting the area twice a month, children from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ day nursery on Bushmead Avenue were delighted to step aboard and browse the wide selection of books, before choosing a variety of titles to borrow for two weeks. Favourites included The Gruffalo and What the Ladybird Heard.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As part of the learning experience, children enjoyed a story time session on the bus with nursery practitioner, Attilia, before heading back inside the setting to discuss the value of libraries within communities, including why mobile ones are important for so many people.
Lavenders Day Nursery quality manager, Oli Baucutt said: “Our children have a real interest in books so this was a fantastic opportunity for them, and reminded us of the brilliant service we have access to in our area. The group loved selecting their own stories and this is a great way of teaching personal responsibility, as well as nurturing a passion for reading which we can continue to support in nursery.”