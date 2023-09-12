Bedford nursery celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

“I simply could not be prouder of the children”

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Bedford is described as a setting where children “enthusiastically learn through their purposeful play and through the meaningful interactions they have with highly receptive and skilled staff.”

It has been four months since Kiddi Caru was rated ‘outstanding’ across all areas of inspection by Ofsted and the nursery has been celebrating its achievement ever since.

The day nursery and preschool, which is a part of Grandir UK, is located near the Bedford town centre and college, and has been praised by Ofsted for ensuring that highly effective teaching methods are used consistently throughout the nursery.

The Ofsted inspector was impressed by how well staff know the children, with the report stating staff “use their accurate assessment of children's progress to create a child-centred curriculum that builds on what each child already knows and understands.”

The staff’s “exceptionally” good relationships also extend to parents and carers. Regular open days encourage parents to spend time with children and staff in the nursery, further strengthening relationships.

The nursery was also praised for how well staff encourage children to take well managed and age-appropriate risk in their play. For example, staff ask children what a familiar nursery character, Risky Roo, would advise them to do while they climb, balance or use tools in their play.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities are also supported very well. Dedicated staff work closely with external professionals to help ensure support and care given is tailored to the precise needs of children. Detailed plans are shared with parents, helping to ensure appropriate, consistent support is given at home and at nursery.

Judith Knibbs, nursery manager, said: “I simply could not be prouder of the children and practitioners. It’s amazing to know that what we deliver every single day is to the highest level which ensures children leave the provision with the strongest foundations laid for lifelong learning.

"The practitioners are always wanting to develop professionally to ensure the setting continues to drive forward. Most importantly we have created a little family within our wider community.”

Grandir UK Day Nurseries is holding its first National Open Day across the majority of their sites in Bedfordshire on Saturday, October 7, which includes the Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Bedford and Leighton Buzzard.

Open day events provided the opportunity for families to see the nursery’s fully-equipped playrooms and outdoor spaces, meet the nursery team who will be able to answer questions about their setting and provide further information, and see the inclusive environment that encourages curiosity, laughter and learning.