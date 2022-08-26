Bedford nursery and preschool awarded major green status

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Bedford has been awarded a Green Flag accreditation in partnership with the Eco-Schools charity.

The nursery and preschool in Holme Street has put in place a child-led eco-committee where each member has an assigned role and responsibility.

The children have even installed a bug hotel on the nursery grounds to highlight the importance of insects.

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Bedford with its Eco-School Green accreditation flag certificate

Jude Knibbs, nursery manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool, said: “I could not be prouder of the children and the practitioners on achieving their eco award.

"Their hard work and dedication are cemented in the amazing feedback that went alongside our accreditation. Understanding how to protect our beautiful planet starts with the highest level of education of the next generation and it’s a brilliant feeling to be a small part of that.”