Bedford named among England’s brainiest cities, according to new study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From its world-famous universities to its obsession with trivia nights, England has long taken pride in its academic achievements. But when it comes to brainpower, which places are actually topping the charts? A new study has analysed the data to find out. And the results might just surprise you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, carried out by BrainManager, a website that tests IQ through various quizzes online, examined a range of factors that reflect both formal education and intellectual curiosity.

Looking at 60 of England’s largest towns and cities, the study considered the percentage of residents with degrees, GCSE attainment, vocational and Level 3 qualification rates, and access to public libraries. But it didn’t stop there – it also explored how eager people are to learn outside the classroom, using data on Google searches related to online reading and the number of public lectures and academic events held per 10,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By analysing these eight metrics and assigning each a weighted value based on its educational significance, BrainManager created an overall score to rank England’s largest towns and cities.

Bedford named among England’s brainiest cities

Bedford secures 18th place in the rankings with an overall score of 42.66, driven by strong public interest in learning and a healthy mix of academic qualifications. It ranks ninth in the country for Google searches related to online reading, suggesting a curious and digitally engaged community.

Even more impressively, Bedford lands fifth for public lectures and academic events, with 510 events per 10,000 people, one of the highest figures in the country, making it a hub for real-world learning opportunities and community knowledge-sharing.

Academically, Bedford shows steady, if not spectacular, performance. Around 27.67% of its residents hold a degree, placing it 18th, while it also ranks 13th for Level 3 qualifications and 18th for vocational qualifications, showing a balanced educational foundation. However, there are a few weaker spots: the GCSE attainment rate is modest, at 47.2% (27th overall), and the town is underserved when it comes to libraries: just three public libraries, placing it 51st in that category. Additionally, only 4.71% of schools are rated ‘Outstanding’, suggesting some room for growth in early-stage education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topping the list is Oxford (1st), which lives up to its reputation with the highest proportion of degree holders and the most academic events per capita, making it the undeniable intellectual capital of England. Reading (2nd) follows closely behind, thanks to its strong GCSE and Level 3 qualification rates and a population that clearly enjoys learning online.

In third place, Slough stands out not for its universities, but for its impressive vocational qualification rate and a thriving calendar of academic events. Brighton and Hove (4th) holds its own with high degree rates and GCSE performance, while London (5th) shows off its educational infrastructure, boasting the most libraries and a strong presence of outstanding schools, though it lags in public lectures.

In sixth, York combines tradition with solid academic results, including a standout GCSE performance. Wokingham (7th) quietly impresses with some of the best qualification rates in the country despite only having a single public library. Stafford (8th) may not have the highest exam scores, but its exceptional rate of ‘Outstanding’ schools and high public event numbers help it climb the ranks.

Southend-on-Sea (9th) leads the nation in GCSE attainment and maintains strong academic engagement overall. Finally, Bournemouth rounds out the top 10, balancing good school performance with a quieter academic events scene, proving you don’t need a university town label to be among England’s brainiest cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the flip side, Blackpool, Doncaster, Sunderland, Barnsley, and Hull ranked in the bottom 5.

List of the top 15 smartest cities and Bedford in the study:

Rank City % of people who have a degree GCSE attainment rate Access to public libraries Vocational qualification rate Level 3 qualification rate % of schools rated outstanding at last Ofsted inspection Google Searches per online reading per 10,000 people Public lectures and academic events per 10,000 people Total Score 1 Oxford 41.06 49.7 47 1.98 85.1 6.59 390.63 641.25 71.87 2 Reading 33.00 52 30 2.46 76.3 5.00 387.41 302.54 59.53 3 Slough 26.17 56 11 3.32 60.7 7.27 128.87 457.36 53.94 4 Brighton and Hove 37.93 51.6 15 1.93 73.5 3.60 289.18 271.44 52.09 5 London 33.70 52.81 89 2.21 76 10.73 182.79 6.32 52.08 6 York 33.09 53 22 1.78 77 7.02 118.49 181.46 49.82 7 Wokingham 36.50 54.8 1 1.79 81 4.83 98.77 23.57 49.00 8 Stafford 29.05 47.3 22 2.20 64.5 11.11 189.50 380.47 47.46 9 Southend-on-Sea 22.06 56.3 6 2.37 63.1 7.30 219.82 426.36 46.05 10 Bournemouth 26.85 52.7 7 2.44 66.7 10.08 148.71 149.46 45.29 11 Bristol 34.83 48.2 25 1.81 74 3.77 369.99 85.33 45.05 12 Bath 33.39 52.2 3 1.83 75.4 1.97 228.69 237.01 44.74 13 Bracknell 28.42 48.7 5 2.09 68.8 5.66 191.69 763.58 44.67 14 Manchester 29.96 46.5 24 2.18 77.3 7.24 361.16 78.92 44.65 15 Warrington 26.97 51.1 11 2.11 73.9 7.95 191.29 198.86 44.35 18 Bedford 27.67 47.2 3 2.32 71.2 4.71 299.78 510.23 42.66