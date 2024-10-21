Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mohammad Yasin, Bedford and Kempston MP, visited Grange Academy on September 30 to officially re-launch the school’s Pupil Parliament for the new academic year.

The event marked the start of a new chapter for the pupils, offering them an opportunity to learn about the importance of democracy and the role of Parliament.

During his visit, Mr Yasin spoke to the pupils about how the UK Parliament operates, explaining the vital role it plays in passing laws and shaping the nation's future. He provided insights into how MPs work in the House of Commons and why it is crucial for young people to understand the process of democracy.

In an engaging Q&A session, pupils raised thoughtful questions, particularly about the recent local flooding in Kempston, in search of answers on how the government can address such issues and support the community during times of crisis. Mr Yasin praised the pupils for their concern and encouraged them to continue voicing their opinions on local matters.

Rachel Timms, Headteacher: Grange Academy, with Mohammad Yasin MP, for Bedford and Kempston

“It was a pleasure to be invited to speak to the children about my work as their representative in Parliament. I was very impressed with their Pupil Parliament and the focus on teaching the children about how society, governance and democracy works.” Mr Yasin said. “The opportunities for children to develop communication and debating skills were plain to see as I got some great questions and engagement from the children. It’s really important to me to show young people that they have a stake in society and have the agency to effect change.”

Headteacher, Rachel Timms, highlighted the educational value of the visit. She said: “We are thrilled to have Mr. Yasin provide our pupils with a real insight into his role as an MP and how Parliament functions. His visit has broadened their understanding of the democratic process and sparked their interest in local and national issues.”

The Pupil Parliament at Grange Academy provides a platform for pupils to express their ideas and actively participate in the school’s decision-making process, preparing them to become informed and responsible citizens.