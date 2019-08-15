Bedford Modern’s A Level students produce the school’s best results in five years

Headteacher Alex Tate has hailed an “outstanding” set of results at Bedford Modern School this year.

18 per cent of the grades received were A*, the highest for five years, and 50 per cent were A*-A while 94 per cent were graded A*-C.

Four students obtained four A*s each; Adam Wu and Joseph Davies both studied chemistry, physics, maths and further maths, while Zachary Wilde achieved his grades in the same subjects but took Biology Instead Of Physics.

Top-performing female student, Ritika Roy, achieved her four A*s in biology, chemistry, maths and Spanish. She will now go on to study medicine at Kings College, London.

Ritika said: “I am ecstatic, rather overwhelmed and very surprised!”

Mr Tate said: “This is a super set of results, and in the midst of syllabus change and an increase in unconditional offers this year the achievement is all the more impressive. That 28 per cent of students obtained three A grades or better is simply tremendous.

“They have been a super year group who have contributed so much to the life of the school and helped to make BMS the special place that it is.

“They leave us extremely well prepared for the next stage of their lives and ready to meet the challenges of the future. I could not be more proud of them and wish them every success.”