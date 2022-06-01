Bedford Italian Festival returns this summer - with free fun celebrating town's community

Save the date for the return of Bedford's Italian Festival on July 3

Carmela Martiello, personal achievement tutor in Art & Design at Bedford College, is helping to organise the festival, which prior to the pandemic was a hugely successful event attracting huge crowds. It was last held in 2019 and cancelled in 2020 so is eagerly anticipated as a way of celebrating Bedford’s long association with the Italian community.

A spokesman said: “Bedford has a large population of people of Italian heritage and celebrating that culture is the idea behind the festival, which is among a number of events being held this summer.”

The free event will be held in Bedford town centre from 12pm - 6pm and will be showcasing Italian culture’s finest music, food, cars and more.

Carmela is asking students to create artwork to sell at the festival and will be waving The Bedford College Group banner at the event.

Carmela and Bedford College governor, Sharon De Leonardis, are also leading figures in SpectaculARTs, an organisation devoted to supporting understanding of diversity in Bedford.

They are encouraging students from The Bedford College Group to get involved and support a wide range of events to be held in the town.

They include:

> June 5 - WellBeing Expo

> July 3 - Italian Festival

> August 6 - Jamaican Independence Day

> August 7 - African Festival

> August 28 - Asian Festival.

Details from [email protected] or FB SpectaculARTs