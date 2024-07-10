Bedford headteacher's pride in pupils after prestigious awards shortlist revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bedford pre-preparatory school is in the running for a prestigious national education award after being named on the shortlist.

Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School is among the names on the shortlist at this year’s Independent Schools of the Year Awards, the leading ceremony in the independent sector. The school is shortlisted in the Pre-Preparatory School of the Year category.

Jo Webster, headteacher at the Brickhill Drive school, is “incredibly proud” of both her team and the children. She said: “Earning a place on the shortlist for such a prestigious award is a huge achievement for us as a school.

“Our vision is to inspire a love of learning in every child while fostering a happy and secure environment for them to flourish. Our children are kind, curious and respectful, and I am just as thankful to them as I am our staff for making Pilgrims the amazing place to learn it is today.

Children at Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School in Bedford

“It is brilliant for their achievements to be recognised by the judges – and we hope to see our name on the list once again when finalists are announced in September.”

Organised by The Chelsea Magazine Company, publishers of Independent School Parent Magazine, the Independent School of the Year Awards celebrate the extraordinary and compelling student experiences offered by schools in the sector.

Fellow Harpur Trust school, Bedford School, has also been named on the shortlist.

A judging panel of sector leaders will now review the shortlisted entries before announcing the finalists in September, ahead of an awards ceremony in October where the winners will be announced.