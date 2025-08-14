Bedford Greenacre Independent School celebrates outstanding A-Level and vocational results

This year's results once again highlight the school's commitment to adding significant value to each student's academic journey. The cohort has excelled, with many students exceeding their expected grades. This value-added success is a testament to the personalised teaching and supportive environment that is the hallmark of Bedford Greenacre.

The school saw particular strength in several subject areas. In Biology 100% of students securing grades between A and B. Art was also an area of significant achievement, with all students attaining grades from A* to C. Furthermore, all the students who took Design Technology were awarded an A*.

A standout area of achievement is the Cambridge Technical Business programme, where students achieved excellent results, demonstrating a high level of practical and theoretical knowledge.

Showcasing the breadth of talent within the school, a student has achieved stellar grades of A*AA. This outstanding performance has secured their place at the prestigious University of Exeter to study Business Management, a fitting reward for their hard work and academic excellence.

“We are very pleased with this year's results," said Richard Woodward, Head of Sixth Form at Bedford Greenacre Independent School.

"Our small class sizes allow us to focus on each student as an individual, and these results are the direct consequence of their immense effort and the unwavering support of our dedicated staff. The success stories of our students, from those who have far exceeded their initial expectations to those who have achieved top grades, are what make this day so special.

"We wish all of our leavers the very best as they embark on their exciting next steps.”

