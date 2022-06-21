Bedford Girls’ School pupil scoops national writing prize

A Year 3 pupil at Bedford Girls’ School has been unveiled as a winner in a creative writing competition.

Jemima Webb’s Dear Earth poem took the top spot in the KS2 category in the Girls School Association (GSA) Creative Writing Competition 2022.

And what’s more – Elaina in Year 6, and Lia in Year 4 were both highly commended too.

Jemima Webb

The national competition invited pupils to write a piece of prose or poetry entitled Dear Earth and to share their hopes and vision for the Earth’s future.

Jemima’s teacher, Jennie Thomas, said: “I feel so thrilled that Jemima’s poem has been selected as the winning entry. She worked so incredibly hard on her poem and I am very proud of her achievement.”