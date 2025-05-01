Bedford Girls' School honour alumna Dr Dupé Burgess for Innovation Award

Dr Dupé Burgess

Bedford Girls’ School proudly unveiled a commemorative plaque on Monday 28th April to mark the achievements of alumna Dr Dupé Burgess (née Odunsi, DAHS 2003), who has been named a Women in Innovation Award winner by Innovate UK for her services to women’s health.

The occasion was attended by Dr Burgess, alongside her father, Dr Odunsi; Hazel Biggs from Innovate UK; Headmistress Gemma Gibson; and a group of Year 6 students. The plaque now sits on the wall of Sixth Form House, overlooking the school garden, an inspiring symbol for our Sixth Form students to see daily.

Dr Burgess is the founder of Bloomful, a healthtech company delivering personalised support for gynaecological health. After qualifying as a doctor, she pursued a successful medical career but became increasingly concerned with the limitations within the healthcare system, particularly in relation to women’s health. This prompted a move into management consultancy and ultimately led to the creation of Bloomful, a virtual healthcare platform designed to offer more accessible gynaecological support.

Innovate UK is the national innovation agency, supporting UK businesses in the development and commercialisation of new products, services and processes. The Women in Innovation programme was launched in 2016 to encourage more women to engage with innovation funding and to champion female entrepreneurship across the UK.

Dr Burgess commented: “It’s a real honour to return to my old school and share this moment with the next generation. I hope this plaque reminds students that they can go on to shape change in any field they are passionate about. I’m proud to be part of a growing movement of women who are challenging the status quo and building solutions that better serve women’s health.”

Gemma Gibson, Headmistress of Bedford Girls’ School, said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate Dupé’s achievements and the impact she is making in such an important area of healthcare. Her journey exemplifies the values we seek to instil in all our students and offers a powerful example of how innovation and determination can lead to meaningful change.”