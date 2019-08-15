Bedford Girls’ School celebrates “excellent” A Level results

Headteacher Jo MacKenzie has saluted the work of her students following today’s A Level results.

Over 45 per cent of all entries from Bedford Girls’ School achieved A*-A grades in their A Levels and International Baccalaureate Diplomas.

And more than a third of the A Level cohort gained three A*-As or better.

There were particularly impressive results in what are viewed as some of the most challenging subject areas, with 56 per cent of A Level mathematics entries achieving A*-A, and over 50 per cent of A Level entries across modern foreign languages (French, Spanish and German) achieving A*-A.

Students are now taking up their places at a wide range of leading universities, where they are studying diverse mix of courses including medicine, dentistry, natural sciences, zoology, physics and philosophy, speech and language therapy, modern foreign languages, international relations, politics and philosophy, English literature, broadcast journalism, songwriting, fine art, product design, business and American studies.

There will also be youngsters exploring alternative routes into the working world, with a number of girls choosing to take up apprenticeship programmes, including roles in the motor sports and fashion industries.

Miss MacKenzie said: “Our sixth form students have once again achieved excellent results in extremely challenging examinations.

“They have persevered and worked hard, but a BGS education is not solely focused on examination results, for me, what is more impressive is seeing how our students have developed into confident, forward-thinking young women with a depth of intellect and understanding which will enable them to flourish in whichever direction life takes them.

“I am exceptionally proud of all of their achievements and I wish them every success for the future.”