Bedford Free School team through to regional final of public speaking contest

Students from Bedford Free School were celebrating after competing in the Ouse Valley Branch Final of a prestigious speaking competition.

The public speaking team - chairperson Roma Kealy, speaker Sophie Lehain and questioner Riya Lal - have now progressed to the South-Central regional final after competing on Tuesday (January 25)

The final will take place in Oxford in March - and the team is hoping to make it one step further to compete in the national final in April.