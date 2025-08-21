Bedford Free School celebrates pupils’ achievements on GCSE results day

Staff and pupils at Bedford Free School are proudly celebrating another year of excellent GCSE results today. The school is distinguished by its exceptional academic performance, consistently ranking among the top schools in the country and results this year look set to continue this trend.

Excellent Progress

Bedford Free School is thrilled to report that pupils have shown remarkable improvements from the baseline data captured when they joined the school in Year 7.

Top Performers

Celebrations at Bedford Free School. Photo: Advantage Schools

Several pupils have made outstanding strides in their academic journey, showcasing their hard work and dedication. Special congratulations go to Palak Choudhary, who achieved an incredible nine grade 9s and one grade 8, as well as a grade 9 in further maths; Hannah Ghauri (five grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, and a grade 8 in further maths); Thisara Jayasinghe (five grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s); Julia Bernas (five grade 9s, four grade 8s, and a grade 7); Moaaz Negmeldin (three grade 9s, seven grade 8s and a grade 6) and Olesia Synelnykova (one grade 9, four grade 8s, three grade 7s and two grade 6s).

Subject Excellence

Particular commendation goes to the English, RE, French and history departments, where pupils have achieved excellent outcomes, reflecting the high standards of teaching at Bedford Free School.

Quotes from the Leadership

Celebrations at Bedford Free School. Photo: Advantage Schools

Principal, Jane Herron, expressed immense pride in the pupils' achievements: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff. We are extremely proud of pupils’ achievements and wish them all the best for their futures.”

Vice Principal, Tom Wood, who will take over from Mrs Herron as the Principal in September, added, “We are proud of all our pupils and are thrilled with their results. Although there is no official progress measure this year, we know our pupils have once again made exceptional progress during their time with us and will go on to achieve great things.”

Looking Forward

Stuart Lock, CEO of Advantage Schools, the trust that runs Bedford Free School, commented: “We are once again delighted with the outcomes at Bedford Free School. As our pupils prepare for the next stages of their educational journeys, whether continuing to A-levels, vocational training, or other pathways, we are confident that the skills and knowledge they have acquired will serve them well in their future endeavours.”

The school has expressed gratitude to all teachers, support staff, parents, and the wider Bedford community for their continuous support and encouragement, which has made these outstanding achievements possible.