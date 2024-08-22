Bedford Free School celebrates outstanding progress on GCSE results day
Highlights of This Year’s Results:
- Exceptional Progress: Pupils have shown remarkable improvement from their starting points, with many exceeding their target grades by substantial margins.
- Top Performers: So many pupils have made outstanding strides in their academic journey, showcasing their hard work and dedication. Special congratulations go to Rachael Lehain, Sharon Thekkekut, Noemi Riera, Jaskaran Jassi, Orumua Oshomah and Rahan Uddin for their amazing achievements
- Subject Excellence: Particular commendation goes to the English (where 93% of pupils attained above a grade 4), Mathematics (75% above grade 4), History, Science and RE who all achieved excellent results.
Quotes from the Leadership:
Principal Jane Herron expressed immense pride in the pupils' progress: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of our pupils and staff. Despite the challenges posed by the past few years, our pupils have shown incredible character and resilience. We are extremely proud of the progress they have made.”
Chair of Governors, Nigel Syson, added: “These results reflect the exceptional support and dedication of our teaching staff, the commitment of our pupils, and the unwavering support of parents and carers. We are thrilled to celebrate the significant progress our pupils have made and look forward to their continued success.”
Looking Forward:
Stuart Lock, CEO of Advantage Schools, the trust that runs Bedford Free School, commented: “Bedford Free School remains dedicated to providing a nurturing and challenging environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth. As our pupils prepare for the next stages of their educational journeys, whether continuing to A-levels, vocational training, or other pathways, we are confident that the skills and knowledge they have acquired at Bedford Free School will serve them well in their future endeavours.”
