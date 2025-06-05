Bedford Free School celebrates continued ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Bedford Free School is proud to reaffirm its status as an ‘Outstanding’ school following its most recent Ofsted inspection.

During the inspection in April, the school was recognised to have "taken effective action to maintain the standards of the previous inspection.” This follows the outstanding achievement in the last inspection, in which the highest possible rating across all areas was received, including Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management.

The Ofsted inspection, carried out in April 2025, commended the school’s continuous efforts and pursuit of excellence, stating:

“This is a school where leaders, staff and pupils relentlessly strive for excellence in all that they do. Leaders’ expectations of staff and pupils are exceptionally high and unyielding. Staff provide the support pupils need to meet these expectations. Pupils value their education and their time at school. They work with exceptional determination to achieve their admirable goals.”

High standards of teaching at Bedford Free School

Principal Jane Herron expressed her pride in the school’s achievements: “We are absolutely thrilled that Ofsted continues to recognise the excellence that exists across Bedford Free School. This result reflects the dedication and professionalism of our staff, the enthusiasm and ambition of our pupils, and the support from our families and wider community. We remain committed to providing an education that is academically rigorous, inclusive, and life-enhancing.”

The inspection also highlighted the school’s calm atmosphere, effective teaching practices, and the high-quality training provided to staff, all of which contribute to the continuous improvement of teaching.

Bedford Free School, established in 2012 and part of the Advantage Schools trust, continues to set high standards in education, fostering an environment where pupils can thrive academically and personally. In 2024, the school achieved a Progress 8 score of +1.11, placing it comfortably within the top 50 schools in England.

Principal Jane Herron with a pupil

Stuart Lock, Chief Executive Officer of Advantage Schools, added: “This report is a tribute to the work of colleagues and pupils and the support of families. It reaffirms Bedford Free School as one of the very best schools in the country.”