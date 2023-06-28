News you can trust since 1845
Bedford College team up with Kempston Rovers as football academy launches in time for the new season

A women’s academy will be launching next year too
By Clare Turner
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:17 BST

Football’s coming home … well, to Kempston at any rate.

The Bedford College Group has teamed up with Kempston Rovers FC who run an academy at their home in Hillgrounds Leisure, Kempston.

From left, Cameron Mawer, Kempston Rovers Academy manager, Gail Cocozza, Bedford College Group's vice principal and Steve Smith, head of sport at Bedford CollegeFrom left, Cameron Mawer, Kempston Rovers Academy manager, Gail Cocozza, Bedford College Group's vice principal and Steve Smith, head of sport at Bedford College
From left, Cameron Mawer, Kempston Rovers Academy manager, Gail Cocozza, Bedford College Group's vice principal and Steve Smith, head of sport at Bedford College

It will be launched in time for the new season in September where young men can combine academic studies at Bedford College in Cauldwell Street with playing football with the squad at Kempston.

And an academy for young women will be launched in time for the 2024/25 season.

Cameron Mawer, Kempston Rovers Academy manager, said: “This is a great boost for football in the area and for our club. It will encourage newcomers into the sport and boost the game at grassroots level as we grow our own talent to support the squad. This partnership will see the academy go to the next level and continue to develop players in the local community.”

Gail Cocozza, The Bedford College Group vice principal, said: “This relationship adds a new chapter to the long history we have at Bedford College of linking up with local football clubs to encourage young people to combine their sporting interests with study that leads to employer-recognised qualifications so ensuring that young people can pursue worthwhile careers alongside playing on the pitch.”

Kempston Rovers Academy has been running for two years and has already become a key element of the club with six players progressing to make club debuts, and two players attending Premier League trials. In this 2023/24 season the academy claimed its first ever league title, to add to it being 2022/23 District Cup winners.

You can sign up to join the academy here

