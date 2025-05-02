Bedford College students play key role in community gym renovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Bedford College, part of The Bedford College Group, have put their skills to work on a significant community project, helping to transform a disused storage facility into a state-of-the-art Mixed Martial Arts and fitness centre for the local community.

The renovation began in the weeks leading up to Easter and has now been successfully completed, with significant contributions from Bedford College students.

Construction students from a variety of trade programs volunteered their time and expertise, gaining valuable real-world experience while contributing to the project’s success. Students from Electrical Installation, Carpentry and Painting & Decorating courses were involved in several key tasks, including:

Electrical Installation students updated and installed new lighting systems.

Carpentry students built studwork partitioning and fitted equipment support boards.

Painting & Decorating students redecorated office units within the facility.

The students not only applied their technical skills but also demonstrated excellent teamwork, professionalism and a positive attitude throughout the project.

The project, led by local entrepreneurs Mark Kelly and Lindsey Payne, has turned a former storage space into Kelly’s MMA, a new facility dedicated to Mixed Martial Arts training. MMA is a full-contact combat sport that combines elements of various martial arts disciplines, including boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and Muay Thai. The facility is also focused on engaging with and supporting the wider Bedford community, particularly young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Mark Kelly, co-founder of Kelly’s MMA, shared his appreciation for the college’s involvement: “It’s been fantastic to have Bedford College students assist with our gym’s development. As a community-driven initiative, this partnership was a great fit and has benefited both sides. We’re really pleased with the work completed and the professionalism of the students and we hope other local businesses will consider offering similar opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience.”

Pat Kelly, the project manager, also praised the students: “As the project comes to a close, I’d like to thank the college for their support. It’s been a pleasure seeing the students work on the project, solving problems and learning on the job. The contributions from all the trades—Electrical, Carpentry, and Decorating—were invaluable, and the students’ energy and coordination have been key to the project’s success.”

Peter Duffy, Construction Trades & Technical and Modern Programme Manager for The Bedford College Group, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for our students to showcase their skills in their local community. I found that this experience was invaluable for our learners in preparing them for the world of work. I would like to thank Pat and Mark Kelly from Kelly’s MMA for the opportunity and trust they have shown in us.

A massive thank you as well must also go to our tutors from the Carpentry, P&D, Dry Lining and Electrical departments, as well as our Work Experience Team.

I’m very proud of the high standard of work carried out by our learners and look forward to similar future projects.”

Daniel Guy, Workplace Coordinator at Bedford College, added: “This project has been an excellent opportunity for our students to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom. We’re proud of their professionalism and commitment. This partnership is a great example of how education can extend beyond the classroom and positively impact the community. The students have gained valuable skills while also learning the importance of giving back, and we’re grateful to Kelly’s MMA for offering this rewarding experience.”

The successful completion of the gym renovation marks the beginning of a new chapter for a facility focused on wellbeing, empowerment and local engagement. It also represents a valuable learning opportunity for Bedford College students, who now carry with them not just new skills but a sense of pride in having contributed to something that will have a lasting positive impact on their community.

To find out more about Kelly’s MMA, visit: www.kellys-mma.co.uk/

To learn more about the courses available at Bedford College, visit: bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/bedford-college/