Bedford College student wins national award creating an impressive look under the Stranger Things brief

Bedford College Student Sophie Koch has beaten university students from across the country at the Professional Beauty Awards held in London.

Sophie, 19 from Cranfield, came top in the character make-up category creating an impressive look under the Stranger Things brief.

In her last year of a two-year Level 3 theatrical make-up course, Sophie has enjoyed her time at Bedford College and excelled in her chosen subject:

Bedford College Course Lecturer Sian Nash (left) with award winner Sophie Koch.

“I didn’t enjoy school very much but being at college has been a whole new experience and this course has been fantastic,” said Sophie.

Course lecturer Sian Nash said competitions are an important part of the course:

“Taking part in national competitions like this is an open door to the industry. Sophie has been offered work experience with a leading theatrical make-up professional as a result of her work. We are very proud of her achievements”.

Under the umbrella of Performing and Production Arts, the theatrical make-up course includes bridal make-up, special effects, prosthetics and stage make-up.

Sophie’s work can be seen on instagram @sophievatorefx.