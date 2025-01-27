Bedford College student wins best newcomer at prestigious Bhangra Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A student studying music performance and production at Bedford College has been announced as the winner of the best newcomer award at the prestigious Bhangra Awards in Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaysan Memon (artist name KYSN), from Milton Keynes, is a second-year student on the Level 3 Extended Diploma Music Performance & Production course at Bedford College and is mentored by world renowned producer Rishi Rich.

He has been making waves in the music industry with his dynamic blend of rap and urban beats and has captured the attention of audiences far and wide as a talented rapper and music producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Williams, course lead for music, said: "We are thrilled that Kaysan has received recognition for his hard work and creativity at such a high-profile event. We are excited to see where his talent takes him in the future. This remarkable achievement not only highlights Kaysan’s exceptional talent but also showcases the commitment of Bedford College to nurturing the next generation of artists.”

Kaysan Memon

Bedford College provides students with a quality learning environment including music studios and production areas to support them to pursue successful careers in the creative industries.

Find out more about our courses on the website – bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/courses/music-performance-and-production-advanced-level-3-l125/