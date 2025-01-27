Bedford College student wins best newcomer at prestigious Bhangra Awards
Kaysan Memon (artist name KYSN), from Milton Keynes, is a second-year student on the Level 3 Extended Diploma Music Performance & Production course at Bedford College and is mentored by world renowned producer Rishi Rich.
He has been making waves in the music industry with his dynamic blend of rap and urban beats and has captured the attention of audiences far and wide as a talented rapper and music producer.
Richard Williams, course lead for music, said: "We are thrilled that Kaysan has received recognition for his hard work and creativity at such a high-profile event. We are excited to see where his talent takes him in the future. This remarkable achievement not only highlights Kaysan’s exceptional talent but also showcases the commitment of Bedford College to nurturing the next generation of artists.”
Bedford College provides students with a quality learning environment including music studios and production areas to support them to pursue successful careers in the creative industries.
