Bedford College student secures role at construction consultancy, Pretium Consult, while advancing studies

In recognition of Women in Construction Week, Bedford College is proud to celebrate the success of one of its students, who has secured a role as a Junior CAD and Estimating Assistant at local construction consultancy, Pretium Consult.

Thea Roberts, aged 18 from Bedford, will continue studying her Quantity Surveying HTQ course at the college whilst gaining hands on experience through her new job. This achievement highlights the growing contributions of women in the construction industry.

The opportunity came about after Pretium Consult reached out to the college with the job role and asked if the college would have any students who might be interested in applying for the role.

Thea, who decided to apply, has already made a strong impression at Pretium Consult, contributing to the team with her skills, enthusiasm, and willingness to learn. By combining her academic knowledge with hands-on industry experience, she is gaining valuable insights into the world of cost estimation, CAD modelling, and project bidding.

Thea Roberts thriving in her new role at Pretium Consult.

Thea shared her excitement about this opportunity, saying, “I’m very excited to have secured a job with Pretium Consult while continuing my studies at Bedford College. Working as a Junior CAD and Estimating Assistant has been a fantastic opportunity, I’m gaining so much hands-on experience and really enjoying the role. I’m incredibly grateful to the college for the knowledge and skills I’ve developed, as well as the confidence to go for this job. The support from my tutors has been amazing, and I’m looking forward to growing even more in the industry.”

Kane Whitlock, Pre-Construction Manager at Pretium Consult, commented "It’s been a pleasure to welcome Thea to the team as a Junior CAD and Estimating Assistant. She’s already proving to be a valuable asset, with her enthusiasm, willingness to learn, and the skills she is building at Bedford College making a real impact.

Bringing fresh talent into the construction industry is always rewarding, and we appreciate Bedford College’s role in connecting students with opportunities like this. We look forward to supporting Thea as she continues to grow in her role and build her career in this exciting sector."

Teddy Kye-Nyarko, Course Tutor for Technical and Modern Construction Courses at Bedford College, added, “We’re incredibly proud of this student and all that she has achieved. Securing a role with Pretium Consult while still completing her Quantity Surveying HTQ is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the skills she has developed during her time at Bedford College. At Bedford College, we are committed to equipping our students with the knowledge, confidence, and hands-on experience they need to succeed in the industry. It’s fantastic to see her putting her learning into practice, and we look forward to seeing her continue to grow in her career.”

Pretium Consult offers expert services to support trade contractors, including cost estimation, tender preparation, quantity take-offs, CAD and 3D modelling, and custom graphic design to enhance bids and project presentations. Their goal is to streamline the bidding process and improve accuracy, helping businesses secure more projects efficiently.

The Bedford College Group is dedicated to equipping students with the skills, confidence, and experience needed to succeed in their careers. It’s fantastic to see students like Thea applying their learning in a real-world setting and contributing to the success of companies like Pretium Consult. This achievement reflects the Group's commitment to supporting students, empowering them to reach their full potential, and creating meaningful outcomes that benefit both students and employers.

To find out more about the courses on offer at Bedford College, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/bedford-college/