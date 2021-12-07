Bedford College makes £9m bid to upgrade 1950s tower block
Work could start as soon as next summer
The 1950s tower block at the Cauldwell Street campus of Bedford College is to undergo a £9 million upgrade - if plans are approved.
The blue and orange-squared six-storey building - which dates back to the days of Mander College - will be remodelled and re-cladded with upgraded access and energy sustainability suitable.
A detailed planning application will be made before the end of the year - and you can view plans at Bedford College today (Tuesday) between 3-7pm.
Subject to permission, the work will start in the summer of 2022 and finish during 2023.
Bedford College Group CEO, Ian Pryce CBE, said: “Thousands of people, we think at least one in 10 of every person in Bedford borough, has completed a course of some sort at Mander or Bedford College over the years and we would very much welcome their feedback on this long over-due refurbishment of the tower block."