Bedford College lecturer Ayesha is in top 10% of engineers

Bedford College lecturer Ayesha Iqbal has achieved the elevated status of senior member of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).

This grade is achieved by only 10 per cent of the 400,000 members of the organisation.

EEE is world's largest technical professional organisation working for the advancement of technology, and SMIEEE is the highest rank one can achieve at IEEE.

The 33-year-old course manager and lecturer in engineering said: "When I was lecturing in university in Pakistan, many more of my students were young women who saw engineering as a valuable career.