Bedford College launch new Digital Innovation Hub

Bedford College has opened its new Digital Innovation Hub, an exciting addition to campus that will provide staff with access to state-of-the-art technology and resources.

This cutting-edge facility is designed to foster immersive learning experiences, where staff and students will benefit from hands on opportunities to engage with emerging digital technologies, equipping them with the skills and tools needed to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. This hub will elevate the student experience, enhancing their course content and preparing the next generation of students for success in a tech driven world.

The new hub features a range of great resources, including AI-enhanced learning tools for personalised student engagement, virtual reality (VR) stations for immersive experiences across various subjects, augmented reality (AR) technology brings practical learning into the digital realm, collaborative workspaces that foster interactive and project-based learning and Smart classrooms with advanced digital teaching aids and interactive displays.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, the CEO of The Bedford College Group, was joined by representatives from Extreme Networks, including Dahwood Ahmed, the Regional Director, and Luke Wallace, the Head of Education. Extreme Networks were instrumental in establishing the hubs backbone, which includes the software and hardware that connects the various devices within the dedicated space.

The digital hub opening

Staff and students from Computing & IT also attended the launch event, including Adam Godfrey, the Head of Digital Experience, and other staff Mark Tinney, Aisha Gull, and Nadine Neita, who all played a key role in setting up the Hub.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Dahwood Ahmed and the Extreme Networks team for their invaluable contributions in setting up the Hub. A special thanks also to Adam Godfrey and the Digital Experience team for their tireless efforts. The collaboration between people and technologies is crucial in creating engaging and immersive learning environments. This new Hub at Bedford College is a perfect example of how we can provide both students and staff with the tools and spaces they need to learn, grow, and thrive."