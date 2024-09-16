Bedford College construction project kick starts students career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BTEC student at Bedford College, Aleksandra Stepien has landed her first job with construction company Ashe after they gave her a work placement on a multi-million project they were delivering on behalf of The Bedford College Group.

Ashe, who were working on a 15 month, £10.5m decarbonisation and recladding project at Bedford College Tower, approached the college to find out if they had any students that needed work experience.

Aleksandra, who was studying a BTEC Level 3 in Business at the college, jumped at the chance of completing her 360 hours work experience at the same place where she was studying.

Every Tuesday, Aleksandra provided business support to the Ashe team from checking subcontractors’ certificates to uploading important documents into the IT system, filing, scanning, photocopying and organising drawings, all essential elements of the construction process.

BTEC student at Bedford College, Aleksandra Stepien

When the project at Bedford College was complete, Aleksandra continued her work placement by moving to Ashe’s project at Sandy School, where she is now working as a full-time employee on an £11.5m project to provide a new ICT suite, food technology facilities and classrooms.

Jane Bland, Account Manager at Bedford College commented: “We are keen to work with companies like Ashe to help us provide work placements which can benefit both the students and the organisation they work with. If there are 30 students in a class, we need 30 appropriate work placements to help them develop their skills and experience. The courses we deliver are developing a pipeline of talented, skilled individuals ready to join the local workforce. Forward thinking companies like Ashe help students learn and understand their industries, and that’s really important to prepare them for their future careers.”

Working closely with Ashe project manager, Danny Roberts, Aleksandra says one of her most challenging tasks has been to separate snagging lists for subcontractors and no day is the same: “I really enjoy the working environment, I meet new people every day and there’s lots of variety in the work that I do. I think that Ashe really values its employees.”

Danny Roberts welcomed her by saying: “It’s lovely to see young people joining us from the educational establishments that we are helping to improve. It’s even better when they complete their studies and join us as permanent colleagues. Aleks is doing a great job. She’s learning about all the critical details necessary for the construction process and supporting the site team in many ways such as carrying out induction audits, issuing snagging lists, process checklists and a variety of other administrative tasks. She’s an asset to the team and has even brought in homemade brownies!”

Aleksandra is currently going through the induction process at Ashe to ensure she understands all of the company’s procedures and can access the technology she needs to help her with her work.

When asked where she sees herself in five years’ time, she says she hopes to see herself progressing through the ranks at Ashe.

If you are interested in working with The Bedford College Group to offer work placements, please contact the Business Development by emailing [email protected] or call 01234 291747.