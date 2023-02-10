Bedford College chief visits Downing Street to discuss apprenticeships

Bedford College popped into No 10 Downing Street to talk about apprenticeships.

Long-standing CEO Ian Pryce CBE and Executive Director of Apprenticeships, Debbie Houghton, also joined a national conference in the Houses of Parliament on Monday (February 6).

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was all part of National Apprenticeship Week with the college also hosting an event yesterday (Thursday) so parents could meet employers.

Ian Pryce CBE and Debbie Houghton outside No 10