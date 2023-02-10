Bedford College chief visits Downing Street to discuss apprenticeships
It was just one of a whole host of events
By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023
Bedford College popped into No 10 Downing Street to talk about apprenticeships.
Long-standing CEO Ian Pryce CBE and Executive Director of Apprenticeships, Debbie Houghton, also joined a national conference in the Houses of Parliament on Monday (February 6).
It was all part of National Apprenticeship Week with the college also hosting an event yesterday (Thursday) so parents could meet employers.
If you would like to know more about apprenticeships visit bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk