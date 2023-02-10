News you can trust since 1845
Bedford College chief visits Downing Street to discuss apprenticeships

It was just one of a whole host of events

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 3:31pm

Bedford College popped into No 10 Downing Street to talk about apprenticeships.

Long-standing CEO Ian Pryce CBE and Executive Director of Apprenticeships, Debbie Houghton, also joined a national conference in the Houses of Parliament on Monday (February 6).

It was all part of National Apprenticeship Week with the college also hosting an event yesterday (Thursday) so parents could meet employers.

Ian Pryce CBE and Debbie Houghton outside No 10
If you would like to know more about apprenticeships visit bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk

