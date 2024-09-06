Bedford College and Sixth Form students celebrated at annual awards ceremony

Talented students were recognised at the Bedford College, Shuttleworth College and The Bedford Sixth Form’s Student of the Year Awards ceremony last night (Thursday) hosted at the Sixth Form’s Grand Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious event, which was supported by Platinum Sponsor Aegis Support Services and Silver Sponsor Mindful Education, celebrated seventeen separate awards, plus the award for Outstanding Student of the Year which was won by Ifrat Kaium, who is studying for a Pearson BTEC Level 2 First Extended Certificate in Information and Creative Technology.

Ifrat was born in Bangladesh and in December 2022 moved to England. Since joining Bedford College, she has been an exceptional student. She completed enrichment activities very early in the course, and completed her work placement volunteering at Marie Curie, going on to achieve Distinctions in all internally assessed units. Ifrat’s attendance has been 100% which shows her dedication to her studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Campbell, principal of Bedford and Shuttleworth Colleges, said: “It is with great pride that I witness another cohort of students progressing in their studies, growing as individuals, and working towards their goals. Our student awards are not just an opportunity to celebrate those receiving awards but also to recognise all our students who, through their dedication and hard work, are striving for a better future. Thank you in particular to our award sponsors Aegis Support Services and Mindful Education.”

Bedford Shuttleworth and TBSF Award Winners

Robin Webber-Jones, principal of The Bedford Sixth Form, added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported our Sixth Form students in their studies. Education really is a team effort, without the support of local businesses and our communities, we would not have seen yet another year of high achievement from our students. Academically, we continue to excel, with students securing university places, apprenticeships and employment. ”

Other students awarded were:

ACCESS TO HIGHER EDUCATION

Shannon Given - Laser Level 3 Access to Higher Education: Social Sciences

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR

Claire McNamara - Level 5 Learning & Skills Teacher Apprentice L5 Diploma in Education & Training

BUSINESS JOINT WINNERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Weitzel - AAT Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Accountancy

Ekummi Zimphango - Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business (RQF)

COMPUTING JOINT WINNERS

Ifrat Kaium - Pearson BTEC Level 2 First Extended Certificate in Information and Creative Technology

Mahder Birhan - Pearson BTEC Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Computing

CONSTRUCTION

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Wood - Edexcel Level 3 BTEC National Diploma in Civil Engineering

CREATIVE ARTS

Elise Baylie UAL Level 3 Applied General Extended Diploma in Art & Design: Graphic Design

ENGINEERING & MOTOR VEHICLE - Daniel Tshikala IMI Level 2 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)

ESOL & SKILLS FOR LIFE

Fahim Hajizada - ESOL 16-18 Full Time ESB Entry 2 Award in ESOL Skills for Life

FOUNDATION

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annie McGuinness - Steps to Independence Gateway Entry Level 3 Certificate in Personal and Social Skills

HAIR & BEAUTY

Kamila Czumaj – City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Hairdressing for Colour Technicians 2002-68

HEALTHCARE & CHILDCARE

Rachel Smith - NCFE Level 3 Certificate in Health and Social Care

LAND BASED

Ella Dougherty – City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management

PERFORMING ARTS & MUSIC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriele Caruso - UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts – Acting

PRINCE’S TRUST

Emily Hirt - Prince’s Trust Team Programme Level 1 and 2 Certificate in Employment, Teamwork and Community Skills Bedford

SCIENCES

Helena Dobos - Pearson Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Animal Management

SPORT, TRAVEL & TOURISM AND UNIFORMED SERVICES

Grace Lucas - NCFE Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Physical Activities

THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM

Noor Yasir Cibota - AQA Level 3 GCE A Level in Biology OCR Level 3 GCE A Level in Chemistry OCR Level 3 GCE A Level in English Literature