Bedford College and Sixth Form students celebrated at annual awards ceremony
The prestigious event, which was supported by Platinum Sponsor Aegis Support Services and Silver Sponsor Mindful Education, celebrated seventeen separate awards, plus the award for Outstanding Student of the Year which was won by Ifrat Kaium, who is studying for a Pearson BTEC Level 2 First Extended Certificate in Information and Creative Technology.
Ifrat was born in Bangladesh and in December 2022 moved to England. Since joining Bedford College, she has been an exceptional student. She completed enrichment activities very early in the course, and completed her work placement volunteering at Marie Curie, going on to achieve Distinctions in all internally assessed units. Ifrat’s attendance has been 100% which shows her dedication to her studies.
Karen Campbell, principal of Bedford and Shuttleworth Colleges, said: “It is with great pride that I witness another cohort of students progressing in their studies, growing as individuals, and working towards their goals. Our student awards are not just an opportunity to celebrate those receiving awards but also to recognise all our students who, through their dedication and hard work, are striving for a better future. Thank you in particular to our award sponsors Aegis Support Services and Mindful Education.”
Robin Webber-Jones, principal of The Bedford Sixth Form, added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported our Sixth Form students in their studies. Education really is a team effort, without the support of local businesses and our communities, we would not have seen yet another year of high achievement from our students. Academically, we continue to excel, with students securing university places, apprenticeships and employment. ”
Other students awarded were:
ACCESS TO HIGHER EDUCATION
Shannon Given - Laser Level 3 Access to Higher Education: Social Sciences
APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR
Claire McNamara - Level 5 Learning & Skills Teacher Apprentice L5 Diploma in Education & Training
BUSINESS JOINT WINNERS
Benjamin Weitzel - AAT Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Accountancy
Ekummi Zimphango - Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business (RQF)
COMPUTING JOINT WINNERS
Ifrat Kaium - Pearson BTEC Level 2 First Extended Certificate in Information and Creative Technology
Mahder Birhan - Pearson BTEC Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Computing
CONSTRUCTION
Harvey Wood - Edexcel Level 3 BTEC National Diploma in Civil Engineering
CREATIVE ARTS
Elise Baylie UAL Level 3 Applied General Extended Diploma in Art & Design: Graphic Design
ENGINEERING & MOTOR VEHICLE - Daniel Tshikala IMI Level 2 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
ESOL & SKILLS FOR LIFE
Fahim Hajizada - ESOL 16-18 Full Time ESB Entry 2 Award in ESOL Skills for Life
FOUNDATION
Annie McGuinness - Steps to Independence Gateway Entry Level 3 Certificate in Personal and Social Skills
HAIR & BEAUTY
Kamila Czumaj – City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Hairdressing for Colour Technicians 2002-68
HEALTHCARE & CHILDCARE
Rachel Smith - NCFE Level 3 Certificate in Health and Social Care
LAND BASED
Ella Dougherty – City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management
PERFORMING ARTS & MUSIC
Gabriele Caruso - UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts – Acting
PRINCE’S TRUST
Emily Hirt - Prince’s Trust Team Programme Level 1 and 2 Certificate in Employment, Teamwork and Community Skills Bedford
SCIENCES
Helena Dobos - Pearson Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Animal Management
SPORT, TRAVEL & TOURISM AND UNIFORMED SERVICES
Grace Lucas - NCFE Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Physical Activities
THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM
Noor Yasir Cibota - AQA Level 3 GCE A Level in Biology OCR Level 3 GCE A Level in Chemistry OCR Level 3 GCE A Level in English Literature
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.