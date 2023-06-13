News you can trust since 1845
Bedford children’s book festival in crowdfunder to cover soaring transport costs

Organisers were shocked at the prices
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST

The BookTastic festival has launched a crowdfunder to cover soaring transport costs for schools.

Last year, the team at the Bedford-based children’s book festival learned a number of schools couldn’t afford to take up free tickets as transporting pupils was beyond their budgets.

Organisers already work with funders – including the Gale Trust, BEA and Harpur Trust – to cover many of the costs but were shocked at the price increase when the quotes for transport came in.

A previous Booktastic sessionA previous Booktastic session
A previous Booktastic session
Rachael Rogan – director of the festival which takes place at University of Bedfordshire in July – said: “We were absolutely gobsmacked. To transport 2,250 children from 10 schools to and from the university over five days came to a total of £25,930.”

She added: “When children discover the joy of reading, literacy follows. We create dynamic story experiences that open the world of reading to them, hopefully inspiring a lifelong love of books.”

You can access the crowdfunder here

To find out more about BookTastic visit here

