Bedford children’s book festival in crowdfunder to cover soaring transport costs

The BookTastic festival has launched a crowdfunder to cover soaring transport costs for schools.

Last year, the team at the Bedford-based children’s book festival learned a number of schools couldn’t afford to take up free tickets as transporting pupils was beyond their budgets.

Organisers already work with funders – including the Gale Trust, BEA and Harpur Trust – to cover many of the costs but were shocked at the price increase when the quotes for transport came in.

A previous Booktastic session

Rachael Rogan – director of the festival which takes place at University of Bedfordshire in July – said: “We were absolutely gobsmacked. To transport 2,250 children from 10 schools to and from the university over five days came to a total of £25,930.”