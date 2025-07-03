Bedford-based volunteer sets record with National Reading Charity – providing over 3,000 one-to-one reading sessions

One of the first Schoolreaders’ volunteers is celebrating a decade of transforming children’s reading journeys with the Bedford-based reading and literacy charity.

Schoolreaders connects over 3,400 volunteers with primary schools across England, delivering 34,000 weekly reading sessions to help children build essential literacy skills.

Margot Best, 73, is a retired Montessori Nursery Teacher who lives in Flitwick, Bedfordshire. She joined Schoolreaders in 2015 after hearing about its work at a Women’s Institute meeting.

Since Margot started volunteering with the charity she has provided over 3,000 one-to-one reading sessions with children at her local primary school.

Margot Best collecting her award from the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada.

Her dedication has enabled thousands of children to develop independent reading skills with adult support, greatly enriching her primary school community.

With one in four children in the UK leaving primary school unable to read to the expected standard, volunteers like Margot are vital in closing the literacy gap, boosting academic progress and sparking a lifelong love of reading.

Over the last decade, Margot has committed 90 minutes each week to listen to around eight pupils read. And she is the first Schoolreader to have volunteered for over a decade.

For her, being a Schoolreader has been a rewarding way to continue her love for education and her passion for working with children.

Margot said: “It’s a lovely school, all the teachers are so kind, and the children are polite and well behaved. Sometimes the children may only want to read a couple of pages to me, it’s entirely up to them. The important part is that somebody is listening to them.”

Over the years, Margot became increasingly involved within the school, attending seasonal concerts put on by the children and giving presentations to her class about her trip to India or her Jewish faith.

“The children do make you laugh, sometimes they’ll say the funniest things and you always come away with a smile,” Margot added.

“The nice thing is if I finish the list of pupils I’m listening to, I’ll go in the classroom and ask whether anybody else would like to read. A forest of hands always goes up. It’s great seeing the children want to come and read – it is really endearing.

“Helping children to become literate and enjoy what they’re reading is so valuable and makes a huge difference, I like to think I’m helping them along the way.”

Victoria Blunt, Headteacher at Harlington Lower School where Margot volunteers, said: “It's absolutely fantastic to have Schoolreaders in our school, reading is the cornerstone of learning and if children can read well, it helps them to succeed in all areas of the curriculum. Having readers like Margot in the school means that we can offer that regular one-to-one reading time that really helps children to reach their full potential.

“Over the last ten years. She has had many children who come to her as reluctant readers, and she helps them to find the joy of reading, so much so, that they look forward to it and are excited to read when she comes in. That commitment of coming in regularly has helped Margot to build a relationship with the children, so they enjoy reading even more because they have built that bond with her.”

Children receiving one-to-one support from a Schoolreader show clear, measurable progress with 94% of pupils experiencing increased confidence and 72% benefitting from the positive influence of having a consistent positive role model.

Like many volunteers, Margot humbly downplays her impact over the last decade. However, if Schoolreaders were to monetise the hours Margot has donated, the value of her time would equate to £7,143, at the National Living Wage rate for 2024/25.

After ten incredible years supporting Schoolreaders, Margot will be retiring at the end of this academic year.

To recognise her dedication, the primary school where she volunteers held a special award celebration, honouring her contributions and the positive impact she has made on children’s reading.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada, was also present. She said: “Schoolreaders is an astounding charity that started not far from here, and it does great work in engaging young people with reading, as all of the teachers in school today know well.

“However, if it were not for volunteers like Margot who give so tirelessly of their time, this work would fall down. Ten years is a huge achievement. I am delighted to pass on my best wishes and thanks to Margot.”

Schoolreaders is calling on others to follow in Margot’s footsteps and continue her legacy. If you can spare just an hour a week, you can help children develop a lifelong love of reading.

“We will definitely be on the lookout for more volunteers to follow in Margot’s footsteps,” Victoria added.

“We’ll be delighted to have as many volunteers as Schoolreaders can send to us! So, if this sounds like something you’d like to get involved in, please get in touch with the team.”

Margot said: “I’d certainly encourage anyone who’s thinking about becoming a Schoolreader to do it! Go in there with no expectations and just have fun. Reading and literacy is really crucial to a child’s development – this is a way you can help support with those skills but also feel rewarded.”

Volunteers are provided with guidance and training, including safeguarding and reading support best practice.

To learn more about volunteering with Schoolreaders, visit www.Schoolreaders.org/volunteer